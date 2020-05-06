Porn Being Watched on Device Used for Work From Home by 1 Out of Every 2 Employees, Finds Kaspersky Report Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 6: Amid coronavirus pandemic that has pushed office work inside home boundaries globally, half (51 per cent) of employees admitted watching more adult content on the same devices they use for work-related purposes, a new report said on Wednesday. Despite Ban on XXX Websites, Pornhub Records About 95 Percent Traffic Rise In India During Lockdown! Here's How.

Nearly a fifth (18 per cent) of workers watch porn on devices provided to them by their employers, with 33 per cent admitting to watching adult content on their personal devices that they also use for office work.

"This can though potentially lead to malware infections if employees do not pay attention to the resources and websites they visit," according to the report from cybersecurity firm Kaspersky.

Nearly a third (31 per cent) of workers said they are spending more of their time working than they did before.

However, 46 per cent said they have increased the amount of time they spend on personal activity.

The report revealed that it has become harder for workers to separate work and personal activity, especially when it comes to IT.

Additionally, 55 per cent of workers say they are reading more news now than they were before they started working from home, 60 per cent of this activity is done on devices that are used for work.

Workers are also developing a habit of using their personal services for working purposes - increasing the potential risks from shadow IT, including the disclosure of sensitive information.

For instance, 42 per cent of employees use personal email accounts for work-related matters, and 49 per cent admit their usage has increased when working from home, said the report.

Meanwhile, 38 per cent use personal messengers that have not been approved by their IT departments, with 60 per cent of them doing it more often in their new circumstances.