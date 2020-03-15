HighRiskCovid19 Trends on Twitter: People Who Are at Higher Risk of Illness From Coronavirus Share the Importance of Social Distancing

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Cities and towns across the countries are confronting a growing number of coronavirus cases. Health officials are working round the clock while governments of nations significantly impacted by COVID-19 are urging people to stay back home. Epidemiologists say that maintain social distance is one of the most primary things people should follow. The deadly virus is already in our communities. The focus now is only to reduce the damage, already been done. Social distancing is the key phrase, and it is currently the most discussed topic amid the coronavirus pandemic. Twitter users are trending #HighRiskCovid19. They are the people who are at higher risk of contracting an illness from SARC COVID-19. Hence they share why it is important to social distance during this global crisis. What Is Social Distancing? Google Searches Spike at an All-Time High, Here’s Everything You Should Know About This Term Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

To those who are unsure about the term, Social Distancing is a public health practice that aims to prevent sick people from coming in close contact with healthy people to lessen the chances of disease transmission. Cancelling group events or closing public spaces or individual decisions such as avoiding crowds are all part of social distancing. Health experts describe this as “flattening the curve,” which is very important considering the present scenario. It generally refers to the potential success of social distancing measures to prevent surges in illness. Vietnam Develops Mobile Sterilisation Chambers to Disinfect Humans and Contain COVID-19 Spread, Here Is Everything You Should Know.

People who are at higher risk of contracting the novel coronavirus like those who are immunocompromised (having an impaired immune system), have respiratory issues or cancer, and took to Twitter with #HighRiskCovid19. They are sharing messages highlighting the importance of social distancing to save the ones who are more vulnerable to the pandemic. Quarantined Italians Sing Together From Their Balconies During Coronavirus Lockdown, Viral Videos Will Melt Your Heart.

#HighRiskCovid19 Trends on Twitter:

I have Grave's disease, fibro, cfs, and asthma. Just because YOU are healthy does not mean the rest of us are. Think about more than yourself. I am a single mom. I'd like to see my son graduate college. #HighRiskCovid19 pic.twitter.com/nQyjuyMZI3 — 🦄Courtney Lynn🐧 (@CourtneyLyn4128) March 15, 2020

Follow Social Distancing!

I have Osteogenesis Imperfecta, which restricts my breathing. I have scarring in my lungs from frequent bouts of pneumonia. I also have heart arrhythmia when I have fevers. I am #HighRiskCovid19. Think abt me when you break #SocialDistancing. pic.twitter.com/3N05zPE4Ke — See Mia Wash Her Hands 🧼👏🏼 🦮👩🏻‍🦽 (@SeeMiaRoll) March 15, 2020

Having an Impaired Immune System!

I’m immunocompromised and my life counts. I’m high risk for blood clots and inflammation damage from #RA #highriskCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/WUsv3QsZna — Shelley Fritz (@Dividivigirl) March 15, 2020

Stay at Home!

#HighRiskCovid19 my 88 mother in a nursing home. I’m locked out, she’s locked in. Let me see her again please. #StayAtHome please! pic.twitter.com/zBZX6yRXzu — Susan (@Sclarke158) March 15, 2020

Everyone's Lives Matter!

I’m 46 and have been on immunosuppressants for 15 years. These meds keep my body from fighting itself and enable me to function. If you were to meet me, you’d never know. I look 100% healthy. Don’t take me away from my girls. My life matters. Our lives matter. #HighRiskCovid19 pic.twitter.com/ibQRFUz09B — Gina Lee (@Gina_VFL) March 15, 2020

These People Are at Vulnerable!

I am living with stage 4 cancer. I am receiving monthly immunotherapy. I am immunocompromised. #HighRiskCovid19 pic.twitter.com/HbwYAf9IjQ — KrissySnow (@TheKrissySnow) March 15, 2020

More Tweets!

Hi y’all! I‘m Kati. I have #EhlersDanlos w/ MCAS, celiac, congenital heart disease, (med resistant) gastroparesis, POTS, & more. I’m tube fed, IV hydrated via chest port, on corticosteroids, w/ 48% lung function. I turned 29 2 weeks ago. I’m #HighRiskCovid19 & deserve to see 30. pic.twitter.com/MMCFi5nK0b — Kati (Noted Invalid)👩🏻‍🦽🧙🏻‍♀️ (@katimcf) March 15, 2020

Let's Flatten the Curve!

#HighRiskCovid19 I am immune suppressed. I have 2 autoimmune diseases. My lungs were damaged when I had thyroid surgery 5 years ago. I have three kids that live at home. Please flatten the curve. pic.twitter.com/zJ3VKAtM3X — VenZenix (@VenZenix) March 15, 2020

Social Distancing is the Need of the Hour!

This is my 22 year old daughter. She’s on her second kidney transplant and has a compromised immune system from her medications. Please #StayTheFHome #HighRiskCovid19 pic.twitter.com/t0BScyq25t — J. P. Andrews 🇺🇸 (@JPDrews) March 15, 2020

There is a lot that scientists and health experts are unsure or do not know about the novel coronavirus and the illness it causes. Hence, all of us need to follow as many precautions as necessary. And in case you are suffering from regular cold and cough or fever, prefer to stay back home and also maintain distance from those who are healthy. Social distancing is currently the most crucial factor to contain the COVID-19 spread.