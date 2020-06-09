Positive Quotes on Happiness With HD Images & Good Morning Messages to Send Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Helpful Inspirational Words Motivating Your Loved Ones To Take Care Now More Than Ever as We Head Towards Unlock 2

Positive Quotes on Happiness With HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

The COVID-19 lockdown may have ended but the numbers of coronavirus cases haven't gone down, which means you might be able to go out but you have to take precautions now more than ever. It is extremely important to protect yourself from the COVID-19 infection, now that India is moving towards the unlock 1 phase. This phase will see slow relief with the lockdown where one after other, places will start re-opening. However, since the numbers are still at an all-time high, the fear still exists. While we will be maintaining social distancing currently, it is essential we let our loved ones know that we are there no matter what! We are in this together, maybe not physically but from our hearts and soul. You can share these positive quotes on happiness with HD images to let your loved ones know that you won't let the coronavirus pandemic weigh you down in any way!

WhatsApp Message Reads: "The Most Important Thing Is to Try and Inspire People so That They Can Be Great in Whatever They Want to Do."- Kobe Bryant

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Trust in Dreams, for in Them Is Hidden the Gate to Eternity."- Khalil Gibran

WhatsApp Message Reads: "You Always Pass Failure on the Way to Success."- Mickey Rooney

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Keep Your Face to the Sunshine and You Cannot See a Shadow."- Helen Keller

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Positive Anything Is Better Than Negative Nothing."- Elbert Hubbard