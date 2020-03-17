Stay Strong During Coronavirus Outbreak! Positive Quotes & Uplifting Messages You Can Share to Drive the Isolation Blues Away

Happiness quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Coronavirus outbreak has shaken up the world. Along with physically affecting the population, it also breaking people on the inside. The fear for oneself and our loved ones, to not being able to do a lot of things, isolation and self-quarantine may be the need of the hour, but it is heart-breaking. The highly contagious, pneumonia-like disease has killed 7,178 as of March 17, 2020. The confirmed number of coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases have reached upto 183,805.

The pandemic has taken a toll on people's mental health and is creating a depressing environment as well. While social distancing is the most necessary step right now, it also brings in sadness and negativity around. Human is a social animal and in the current situations may not allow that. But that doesn't mean you give up, does it? No, at this point, it's just positive words we have to share with each other to make your loved ones look to the brighter side. Here are some positive quotes & uplifting messages. Words have immense power to fill you up with the zeal to brave through these tough times.

You can utilise the time pamper yourself and rejuvenate. Take some time out to do things you like, and give yourself a social detox. This hit just the right reset button to make you feel better. It will also help people with major FOMO issues or people who are extremely extrovert to realise the value of spending time with yourself and with your family.

Happiness Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Positive Quote Reads: "Happiness Is a Quality of the Soul…not a Function of One's Material Circumstances."– Aristotle

Happiness Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Positive Quote Reads: "A Powerful Attitude Awakens Inner Strength, Energy, Motivation, and Initiative."– Remez Sasson

Happiness Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Positive Quote Reads: "Don't Let Yesterday Take up Too Much of Today." – Will Rogers

Happiness Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Positive Quote Reads: "You Cannot Protect Yourself from Sadness Without Protecting Yourself from Happiness." - Jonathan Safran Foer

Happiness Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Positive Quote Reads: "Happiness Is a State of Mind. It's Just According to the Way You Look at Things." - Walt Disney

We at Latestly.com urge you to stay strong and know that this too shall pass. It may take some time but keeping yourself away from crowded places isn't just a much healthier decision for you RN but also for your mind. In this fast-paced world, take this as a much-needed break.