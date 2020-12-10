Russia's top secret military doomsday plane was recently looted by robbers. As per a report, the technical equipment which included 39 electrical units of radio equipment were plundered of the highly classified aircraft. This robbery raises concerns about the security of the sensitive military-related installation. Police forces are working on finding the culprits who managed to breach high security. There have been no arrests made regarding the case. The equipment stolen from here was almost worth 1 million roubles or more. But what is the Doomsday plane? The mention of word doomsday sparks a certain fear or possibilities of end of the world. So what exactly is this doomsday plane and what is it used for? We tell you more. End of World in 2021? Netizens Say Dyslexic Mayan Predicted Apocalypse of 2021 as Doomsday 2012.

What is Doomsday Plane?

A doomsday plane is a class of aircraft which is used as an Airborne Command Post in an event of nuclear war, disaster or other large scale conflict. The nature of the conflict is such that threatens key military and government infrastructure. These planes are officially known as National Airborne Operations Centers. Leaders can use these planes and have the power to wage war from the sky. Russia Conducts Drills of Its Strategic Nuclear Forces.

Some of the top features of the doomsday plane includes specialised communications equipment that ensures contact with country's armed forces. It has missile forces capable for nuclear strikes. It can withstand electromagnetic pulses and are less susceptible to cyber attacks. It can also run for several days without refueling. The plane does not have any windows, so those onboard are not blinded by a nuclear explosion.

What Countries Have Doomsday Planes?

Only two countries have designed and manufactured such aircrafts - Russia and United States. The US has four Advanced Airborne Command Posts. Russia too has four aircrafts of the kind.

So doomsday plane is not exactly related to an end of the world event, but a similar situation or a war-like phase that could result in similar consequences. These planes are specially devised for a nuclear war setting which would carry the top leaders to give orders to the armed forces.

