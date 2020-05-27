Sex With Flip Flops! Thai Foot Fetishist Steals and Has Sex With About 100 Pairs of Flip Flops Gets Arrested After He Admits to the Pilferage and Making Love to Footwear

Foot fetishist had sex with 100 pairs of flip-flops (Photo Credits: Pixabay) Image Used For Representational Purposes Only

Sex with flip flops? Yes, we were as shocked as you are right now. A Thai foot fetishist has recently been arrested for stealing over hundreds of footwear after he confessed to having sex with them. Right from foreplay to the real love making this man from Thailand has had an unhealthy obsession with shoes that made him steal more than 100 pairs of flip-flops. He later confessed his pilferage and also having sex with the footwear. According to Newsflare, the Police in Nonthaburi, central Thailand, started to get a hang of the weird case after receiving "dozens of complaints from locals over missing shoes". After a little bit of investigation, the CCTV footage revealed that a man Theerapat Klaiya who lived around the area would lurk around houses and steal shoes. He is just 24 police found 126 pairs of flip-flops at his rented place.

Soon he also admitted to having sex with the footwear along with stealing for 2 years. He even described his bizarre fetish and said that for foreplay he how he would wear the sandals around the house. After he was aroused enough by that, Theerapat would reportedly then "caress and kiss" flip-flops and then get naked to rub the flip flop all over his bare body. He would eventually have sex and then throw away while hunting for the next pair. he reportedly was also found guilty of possessing a digital transceiver and flouting lockdown.

Theerapat will be under arrest and will be presented before the court where the prosecutors will decide what can be a befitting punishment. Weird sexual fantasies have sometimes even injured people gravely. Last year, a man was hospitalised after he requested his wife to insert air-freshener can in his bottom during sex! The 40-year-old man had to be hospitalised and undergo immediate surgery when the sex game went horribly wrong and the can of air freshener was stuck in his bottom.