Shaktimaan is Back on Doordarshan! Funny Memes and Jokes Take over Twitter While Every 90s' Kid Goes 'Powerrr!'

Shaktimaan funny memes and jokes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Yaaas! The quarantine is going to be one heck of a time bringing back all the 90s feels. After Ramayana, Indian superhero Shaktimaan is going to make a comeback on your TV screens and we cannot keep calm. Given the 21-day lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry issued an advisory to DTH and Cable operators to broadcast the favourite shows of the 1990s on DD channels. So now you'll be able to meet the Indian superhero himself along with, Tamraj Kilvish, Pandit Gangadhar Vidyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri, Geeta Vishwas amongst others. While we can't wait to get back to the Choti Choti Magar Moti Baatien and say 'Sorry, Shaktimaan' all over again, people on the internet have flooded the social media platforms with hilarious Shaktimaan memes and jokes! After Ramayana And Mahabharat, Shaktimaan To Return on DD National Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Confirms Mukesh Khanna.

India’s first superhero television series Shaktimaan will be coming back to entertain people. The information was revealed by Shaktimaan star Mukesh Khanna himself via a Twitter post. In his tweet, Khanna said that this will be an opportunity for around 130 crore Indians to experience the world of Shaktimaan again. "130 crore Indians will together get the opportunity to watch Shaktiman on DD once again. Wait for the announcement," Mukesh Khanna wrote on Twitter. Mukesh Khanna Working on Shaktimaan Sequel and That’s One Good News the World Can Really Use Right Now.

Check Tweet:

130 crore Indians will together get the opportunity to watch Shaktiman on DD once again. Wait for the announcement. pic.twitter.com/MfhtvUZf5y — Mukesh Khanna (@actmukeshkhanna) March 29, 2020

Here Are Some Of The Funny Memes and Jokes Doing Rounds On The Internet:

Hey... I got episode when #Shaktiman is killing Corona Virus... Type in youtube Shaktiman episode no. 314. pic.twitter.com/rTsIGi5hqf — Pooja Pandya (@pandyapooja31) March 27, 2020

US! US! US!

LOL

#Shaktiman during Shaktiman show when devil comes to kill humans Audience: pic.twitter.com/8YTdT1ahhA — mSalman🇮🇳 (@mohdsalman064) March 27, 2020

Can't Wait!

Sunny Leone's Reaction

ROFL

True!

Shaktimaan played by Mukesh Khanna will take u down the memory lane. ✌️ April onwards at 1pm daily telecast. These legendary Characters of Shaktimaan, GangaDhar , Tamraj Kilvish, Geeta Vishwas and Dr Jaikaal. ✌️🔥👏#Shaktimaan #DDNational #Doordarshan pic.twitter.com/w9xke4jKKF — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_05) March 30, 2020

Same

Take That Netflix!

LMAO

The Mukesh we all want to watch vs The Mukesh Bollywood showed us#Shaktimaan pic.twitter.com/ns5diWqkFG — Nigam (@nigam_acharya) March 30, 2020

Mitronnn!

Doesn't it feel like the 90s already? Earlier, it was announced the cult hit mythological series "Ramayana", "Mahabharat", Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Circus" and "Byomkesh Bakshi", featuring Rajit Kapur, will be re-telecast on the national broadcaster as well during the 21-day lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus.