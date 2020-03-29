Mukesh Khanna Working on Shaktimaan Sequel and That's One Good News the World Can Really Use Right Now

Mukesh Khanna, Shaktimaan (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The '90s kids will kill to watch Shaktimaan again on the screens. Although killing would go wildly against the ideologies of the 90s superhero TV show. Sorry Shaktimaan, for using that analogy. But, we are in for a treat, as Mukesh Khanna, who played the titular role, and also his alter-ego Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri, has revealed that he is developing a sequel of the show. Shaktimaan Gets Questioned About His Citizenship in This Throwback Clip of the Late 90s Serial and Twitterati are Sharing It Calling Him a Victim of NRC (Watch Video).

In an interview with Bombay Times, he said “For the last three years, we have been working towards bringing out the second edition of Shaktimaan," Mukesh added that the new show will be "contemporary, but rooted in our values. "

"We were working on the sequel because people wanted to know, aage kya hua,” he said.

Recently, Doordarshan began to rerun classic shows like Circus, Ramayana, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi and a couple of others. This was done to add a tinge of nostalgic happiness to people's lives in the time when the country is in a lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic. Fans urged Mukesh and the makers online to bring back Shaktimaan as well. Even we talked about how the show should come back.

“I feel whenever we return to work after this crisis, I will be in a better position to bring out the second part because the demand for it is higher than ever before,” Mukesh told the news daily.

There have been many plans for Shaktimaan revival that did not exactly pan out as planned. A theatrical film was planned but Mukesh had to do with a telefilm Hamara Hero Shaktimaan (2013), after monetary restrictions. A spin-off web-series Sorry Shaktimaan was launched in March 2019, where Mukesh and Gangadhar made appearances and gave motivational talks. In October 2019, an animated series on the show was announced and a teaser of the same was released at the Comic-Con in December 2019. We are yet to hear another update on that front.