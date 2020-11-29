South African beach had about dozens of bizarre, blue poisonous sea creatures washed up to the shore, making up for a shocking, never-seen-before view for passers-by. These magnificent looking creatures were discovered at a beach in South Africa, near cape town. They are colloquially called the blue dragons that are a strangely beautiful looking shell-less molluscs known as “the most beautiful killer in the ocean”.

They were first found in the sand near Cape Town by a local grandmother, Maria Wagener who found the while she was taking a stroll on the coast. She saw a group of about a dozen "smurf-like sea slugs" that looked like a mix of lizard and an octopus. These sea creatures are known to be poisonous and are said to be Glaucus atlanticus, which are a type of sea slug. They are also called the sea swallow and the blue angel

The granny said to the UK Sun: "I probably would have put them back in the sea if I’d had something to lift them — but no, I didn’t touch them! I pick up starfish all the time and put them back into the sea but I had a feeling that these would have a sting."

They are known to feed on deadly Portuguese man o’ war and other venomous aquatic critters. Their sting is known to cause nausea, pain and vomiting. Wagener, who shared photos of the creatures on her Facebook page, said the tide likely washed them back out to sea.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2020 02:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).