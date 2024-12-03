The 2024 Blue Dragon Awards took place at the KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on November 29. The 45th edition of the prestigious award ceremony recognised and celebrated South Korean films released in theatres and OTT platforms between October 2023 and October 2024. Actors like Lee Hye Ri, Park Ju Hyun, and Lee Jung Ha graced the award night. The night also witnessed stellar performances for K-Pop acts like ZICO and RIIZE. However, it was actor Jung Hae-in who stole the show at the ceremony. Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards 2024: Cha Eun Woo, Chun Woo Hee, Lee Je Hoon and More K-Pop Stars Honoured at the Prestigious Ceremony – Check Winners List Here.

Jung Hae-in's Reaction to Winning Popular Star Award Goes Viral

Korean actor Jung Hae-in won two honours at the 2024 Blue Dragon Awards, including the Best Supporting Actor Award for his performance in I, The Executioner (Veteran 2). However, when the winner of the second honour (Popular Star Award) was announced, he was completely surprised—so much so that an actor sitting nearby had to inform him that he had actually won. A video capturing his puzzled expression has gone viral on the internet, with users sharing adorable reactions to it. ‘Love Next Door’ Star Jung Hae-In Expresses His Eagerness To Work in B-Town, Says ‘Love To Appear in a Bollywood Film’.

Netizens React to Jung Hae-in's Reaction After Winning Popular Star Award

Jung Haein’s reaction says it all! Well-deserved recognition for an amazing talent — Aqsa 🌝🎉 (@queenify_1) November 29, 2024

We Bet He Wasn’t

He wasn't expecting — Dan M (@Dtalks_422) November 29, 2024

A User Called His Reaction ‘Priceless’

His response is just priceless! Real sincerity — 💕 Cici 💕 (@CiciiLovesYou) November 30, 2024

We All Love Jung Hae-In

When talent meets genuine gratitude, this is why we love Jung Haein. 🏆❤️ — RaisingWiser (@RaisingWiser) November 29, 2024

Melting Our* Hearts You Mean

Your reaction melting my heart 🫠🫠🫠 — خاک زادی (@Khaak_zaadi44) November 29, 2024

Another User Wrote ‘Bro Was So Confused’

Bro was so confused 🤩 — Four 🍏 (@Four__) November 29, 2024

During his acceptance speech, Jung Hae-in expressed gratitude for the win and said, 'I'm happier than any other award, and my mouth is on my ears. Thank you to the fans who worked really hard to get this award. I think it's the popularity award that Veteran 2 receives. I'll do my best."

