Is this the new picture of Loch Ness Monster or a large fish? Is the photograph real or fake? The viral pic shared on Twitter has ignited many possible explanations. The traveller took a photograph while visiting Loch Ness in Scotland last year, that shows part of a grey speckled creature, arcing above the water. Whatever the creature is, the photo has surely drummed up the excitement among the monster-hunting community. Loch Ness Monster soon began to trend on social media as netizens are wary if the Nessie has made a comeback, the sea animal which has a history of dodgy pictures. The viral pic has surely sparked an online debate on Twitter, with some saying it is just more 2020, as we already have murder hornets, locusts, so why not Nessie? Loch Ness Monster is Still A Mystery But Could be a Humongous Eel, Claim New Zealand Scientists.

The photo was reportedly taken by Steve Challice of South Hampton. He was on holiday in Scotland in September last year, when they visited the Urquhart Castle on the banks of the famous loch. After sharing the image of what appears to be a large creature emerging from the water online, people began to comment that it might be the monster. Twitter user @edgetulsa shared the picture of the sea animal with the caption, “Is this the Loch Ness Monster?” Many social media users shared similar claims, with others having numerous reactions at a time.

Is this the Loch Ness Monster? pic.twitter.com/Blpnr8GgIH — Z-104.5 The Edge (@edgetulsa) June 24, 2020

Soon, Loch Ness Monster and Nessie began to trend on Twitter, with netizens speculating that the mysterious sea animal might just made a comeback.

Dive, Nessie, dive! Trust me, you don’t want any part of 2020. #LochNessMonster pic.twitter.com/d1qugVy3GY — Rick Riordan (@rickriordan) June 24, 2020

The Loch Ness Monster has been photographed? You sure? 🐉 #LochNessMonster pic.twitter.com/IEt7hSoawW — Author Talbot (@author_talbot) June 24, 2020

Alright. #LochNessMonster is trending. All we need for the rest of 2020 is Bigfoot, Godzilla, The Yeti, and some dragons and we’ll all be set. pic.twitter.com/DuhAwTVrgD — Aaron Chan (@Aaron69886118) June 24, 2020

Aww, nature continues to heal itself in the absence of humans: Nessie has returned to the Loch! 😂😂😂#LochNessMonster pic.twitter.com/hsnugvSOTU — Mapinguari (@Mapinguari) June 24, 2020

The Loch Ness Monster mystery is eternal. The first alleged photograph of the monster was taken in 1933 by Hugh Gray, which appears to show an eel-like shape making a thrashing mini-wall of water. The following year, another picture surfaced, showing Nessie’s neck leading to the belief that the lock contained at least one plesiosaur. Both the images have been marked as fakes in the coming years. Loch Ness Monster Spotted in China? Viral Video Raising Conspiracy Theory of the Giant Eel Is Fake.

Many theories and sightings have been reported over the years by travellers which made people believe that Nessie exists in the Scottish Highlands. The scientific community regards the Loch Ness Monster as a phenomenon without biological basis, explaining its sightings as hoaxes.

