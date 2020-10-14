Ever googled Shubman Gill's wife? No? We suggest you do but don't get surprised if you find Sara Tendulkar as the answer. Yes, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara's name pops up if you search for Shubman's wife on Google. Well, of course, it's not a reality and another major goof-up on the search engine's part. But hey, we know why google shows this error on the page and we'll explain to you the same. The 21-year old cricketer plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL and has been linked to Sara in the past. Shubman Gill, Sara Tendulkar Share Pictures With the Same Caption on Instagram, Fans Feel 'Something is Cooking' (See Posts).

Shubman Gill is even touted to be Sara's boyfriend and Hardik Pandya has teased him for the same in past. It was on a picture that Shubman posted on his Instagram that had gotten Hardik's attention. Sara had congratulated Gill for his new car and commented on his picture with a black heart. The KKR player had then thanked her with another heart emoji. Seizing the opportunity, Hardik had then teased Gill by saying 'most welcome from her'. Probably these same linkup rumours in the past resulted in google displaying her name as his wife. We wonder if Sachin Tendulkar is even aware of this! ‘Chal Na Ye Under-19 Nahi Hai Ye’: Shubman Gill Recalls Being Sledged by Hardik Pandya During a Domestic Match (Watch Video).

Another major Google goof-up that had captured everyone's attention was when the search engine showed Anushka Sharma as Rashid Khan's wife. It was a simple error caused after his Instagram session where he had named Anushka as his favourite actress. Google can certainly get weird at times, can't it?

