Google can be really funny at times. We are all addicted to google search for various reasons, totally ready to believe the answers it leads us to. But what if it gives you an entirely wrong or confusing answer? This exactly what happened in the case of Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan who is also currently seen playing in IPL 2020. If you search 'Rashid Khan Wife', the answer that appears is that of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma's name! IPL 2020: Mom-to-Be Anushka Sharma Cheering for Virat Kohli During the CSK vs RCB Match Is the Best Thing You’ll See on the Internet Today! (View Pics).

Let us get a few facts straight here. First of all, Anushka is already happily married to Indian cricket player, Virat Kohli. The couple is even expecting their first child in 2021. Secondly, Rashid is a 22-year-old unmarried guy who is also doing quite well in his game. Anushka Sharma Reacts to RCB's Super Over Win Against MI, Calls It 'Too Exciting a Game for a Pregnant Lady’.

So, what is with this google search confusion with his 'marital status', you ask? It is nothing but an error that was caused due to a harmless Instagram session of Rashid from 2018. In his session, he was asked by a fan about his favourite Bollywood actress. He named Anushka Sharma and Preity Zinta. Post this fun revelation, the media outlets ran this news, making it trend like no one's business. Hence, this goof up. Whether you should call it 'hilarious' or a major mistake by google, you decide.

