Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar have been in the eye of the netizens of late. Reason? The eagle-eyed netizens have swiftly pointed out the usage of the same captions on their respective posts. So here’s exactly what happen. Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara posted a picture on social media with the caption ‘I Spy.” So far so good. Recently, the Kolkata Knight Riders batsman also posted a picture on social with the same caption, “I spy.” Now, this could have been a sheer coincidence that the two have used the captions, but the netizens surely feel that something is cooking between the two. Kolkata Knight Riders Shares a Video of Shubman Gill Slamming Tall Fours & Sixes Ahead of IPL 2020.

But the eagle-eyed netizens were quick enough to point this out and posted tweets about them on social media. Sara and Shubman have interacted with each other via social media in the past and no sooner they used the same captions, dating rumours started surfacing. Don’t believe us? Check out the social media posts of Sara and Shubman below:

View this post on Instagram I spy 👀 A post shared by Ꮪhubman Gill (@shubmangill) on Jul 29, 2020 at 6:48am PDT

Sara's post

View this post on Instagram I spy 👀 A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar) on Jul 29, 2020 at 6:48am PDT

Reactions:

We r also spying on you and sara tendulkar something is fishy😉😉😜🤪 — Shaik Jakeer (@ShaikJakeer5799) July 29, 2020

Another one:

Same caption by sara tendulkar on Instagram💕💕 kya chakkar hai babu bhai — Avinash (@chai_fied) July 29, 2020

Spy:

Spy karta rahiyo Sara Ko koi aur le jayega😂😭 — Ansh (@Ansh10187) July 29, 2020

As of now, Shubman Gill is waiting for the start of the IPL 2020 and is a key member of Kolkata Knight Riders. The IPL 2020 is all set to start from September 19, 2020, in UAE.

