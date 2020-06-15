Coronavirus in India: Live Map

‘Chal Na Ye Under-19 Nahi Hai Ye’: Shubman Gill Recalls Being Sledged by Hardik Pandya During a Domestic Match (Watch Video)

Cricket Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 02:15 PM IST
Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya (Photo Credits: Getty Images/ Instagram)

India’s rising batting sensation Shubman Gill has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs ever since he won the Man of the Tournament award in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup. The right-handed batsman didn’t look back after that and kept on performing consistently in domestic cricket and Indian Premier League (IPL). Recently, the 20-year-old revealed that he was hilariously sledged by Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya during a domestic match between Baroda and Punjab in 2017. Gill said that the all-rounder kept on triggering him by saying that ‘this is not Under-19 Cricket’ while bowling to his during the game. Hardik Pandya Says ‘I’ve Had My Best Years Playing Under Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma.’

"It was my year of Ranji Trophy season and we were playing a one-day against Baroda and I remember Hardik bowling to me and he kept on sledging me, I don't know for what reason," Gill said during a Q/A session with IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. "Actually he was bowling to me and I tried to hit him on the up and the ball went straight to the fielder and then he kept on sledging me and saying "Ae chal na maar na! Chal na ye 19 nahi hai ye. Chal na maar na (C'mon hit me, this is not Under-19 cricket, hit me)," the 20-year-old added further.

Watch Video:

During the conversation, Gill also said that his all-time favourite bowlers are Muttiah Muralitharan, Wasim Akram, Saeed Ajmal and Shane Warne. Also, the Punjab-born cricketer said that he’ll like to hold the record of being the highest run-scorer in Test cricket. Well, Gill is certainly well-prepared to prove his mettle at the highest level and it will be interesting to see when he gets a break in the Indian team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 02:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

