Valentine’s Day 2021 is approaching, which means people being greeted with red hearts, pink flowers, sweet, notes like ‘be mine’ written in elegant script everywhere you look. Well, the day is a bit annoying and overly commercialised. No matter how hard you don’t want to think, the mushiness around you will remind that you don’t have a Valentine on February 14. Rationally, you know that being single on V-Day is not the end of the world. And yet, if you are like most people who probably feel at least a hint of sadness or annoyance, Twitter has got something for you! From ‘date night’ to ‘babe’ the microblogging platform shares an important tip through which you can ignore the mushy words, and be happily single on V-Day!

The month of February can be too overwhelming for some. Because, it is not only one day, but seven days preceding Valentine’s Day! It is too much, and there is no doubt why Valentine’s Day funny memes are such a hit. They are too relatable! For singles, Twitter thought to remind that we all have an option to mute words. When you mute words on the microblogging platform, you won’t get any new notifications for tweets that include them or see tweets with those in your timeline. Sounds like a blessing for singles! ‘Valentine’s Day,’ ‘Date Night,’ ‘gf bf,’ ‘Soulmate,’ ‘Babe,’ and more, just mute them out.

Here's the Tweet:

reminder that you can mute words pic.twitter.com/qDHGjP7XoP — Twitter (@Twitter) February 11, 2021

Netizens loved how Twitter is giving singles such priority. At the same time, some thought that even the admin is single. “Single and not looking tbh,” Twitter replied hilariously.

LOL

Hence proved. The admin of this account is also single like all of us. — sagar (@sagrdp) February 11, 2021

Hahaha

single and not looking tbh — Twitter (@Twitter) February 11, 2021

Isn’t it great? Now you have more options to avoid the overly loving tweets and more, while celebrating singlehood on Valentine’s Day. There is nothing better than self-love and we singles are a pro at it! Happy Valentine’s Day!

