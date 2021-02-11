Valentine’s Day 2021 is approaching! There can be no good time to ask your crush out on a date than February 14. But how to approach her/ him? And to those who are already in a relationship, what’s your plan to woo your beau? Well, if nothing works well, there are some cheesy pick-up lines to the rescue! Nothing says “be mine” like cheesy pick-up lines to spark romance, whether it is your current partner or a random Bumble match. Just remember, to only use them on people who are totally comfortable with you because Valentine’s Day is not an excuse to be a total creep. Here we bring you Valentine’s Day 2021 funny pick-up lines. They are cheesy, silly, and hilarious one-liners that are amusingly perfect to ask your crush out on a V-Day date (virtually).

Valentine’s Day annually falls on February 14. Every year, couples would go all mushy. Romantic quotes, love wishes, V-Day messages and more are shared significantly to spark the romance. Again those who are single, they resort to funny memes and jokes. Above everything, cheesy expressions of love are at the heart of Valentine’s Day! Whether it’s printed on a greeting card or etched on a chalky piece of candy, or shared through a Tinder chat, no matter how cheesy the pick-up line is, it can make the opposite person smile. For others, they are a guilty pleasure!

Here is a collection of cheesy Valentine’s Day 2021 pick-up lines to sink your teeth into. Don’t be shy to strike up a conversation with your crush. The one-liners are really silly, but can help you charm her up with a tint of humour!

Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue, I Can’t Rhyme but Can I Date You?

If You Were a Potato, You Would Be a Sweet One.

Do You Like Star Wars? Because Yoda Only One for Me!

Are You My Appendix? Because I Have a Funny Feeling in My Stomach That Makes Me Feel Like I Should Take You Out.

Are You an Interior Decorator? Because When I Saw You, the Entire Room Became Beautiful.

Cupid Called. He Says That He Needs My Heart Back.

You’re So Sweet, You Could Put Hershey’s Out of Business.

When I Look at You, I See More Stars Than the Cast List in That Valentine’s Day Movie.

If I Had to Rate You From 1 to 10, I’d Rate You as a 9 Because I’m the 1 You’re Missing.

Do You Believe in Love at First Sight, or Should I Tell Cupid to Shoot You With That Arrow One More Time?

Excuse Me, You Just Dropped Something — My Jaw.

Are You Religious? Because You’re the Answer to All My Prayers.

You Must Be From Tennessee Because You’re the Only Ten I See!

I’m Not a Photographer, but I Can Picture Us Together.

What Do I Have to Do to Get on Your Drunk Dial List?

So, are you ready to impress your crush? These hilarious pick-up lines are guaranteed to work—well to have some sort of effect anyway. If nothing else, they are great for a laugh! Happy Valentine’s Day!

