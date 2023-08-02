The month of August began on a bright note for pluviophile as it marked the first supermoon. The full moon on August 1 was a supermoon called the Sturgeon Moon. And like every full moon day, people who captured our planet’s satellite in all its glory shared a few pictures of this supermoon. Soon #SturgeonMoon even trended on Twitter with amazing pics of the August full moon worldwide. If you have missed watching this spectacle because of the cloudy skies, check out the pics below. Netizens Share Beautiful Pics and Videos of August Full Moon on Twitter.

All full moons of the year have been named by the Native American tribes, who marked the seasonal changes as per the moon phases. The Sturgeon Moon gets its name because, during this time of the year, there were a lot of sturgeon fish found in the lakes. During a supermoon occurrence, the moon orbits closer to the Earth than usual, thus appearing more bigger and brighter on this day. The other names of this moon are Harvest Moon, Corn Moon and Black Cherries Moon. Supermoon 2023 in August Dates and Time: Full Sturgeon Moon and Blue Supermoon, Everything To Know About Rare Celestial Events This Month.

Don’t worry, if you could not catch the full glimpse of the moon today, you can watch it tomorrow as well. Moreover, this month is another full moon which will also be a supermoon. The second supermoon will take place on August 30, 2023, which is called The Blue Moon.

