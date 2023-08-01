In a rare occurrence, the month of August 2023 is going to witness two supermoons. Out of the two occurrences of the supermoon, one of the occurrences will happen again only after nine years. A supermoon exceeds the disk size of an average-sized Moon by up to 8 per cent. The brightness of the supermoon is also greater than an average-sized full Moon by some 16 per cent. Supermoon, Blue Moon 2023 Date and Time: Full Moons to Light Up Skies in August, Check the Timings of the Occurrence.

A full moon is easier to spot, but due to the rainy season and cloudy weather in the country, the spectators may face a few disturbances catching a glimpse of the August supermoon.

August 2023 Supermoon Date

The month of August 2023 has two full moons. The month will begin with a full moon, the Sturgeon Moon. The first occurrence of the supermoon will take place on Tuesday, August 1. The second occurrence of the supermoon will take place on August 31. Sturgeon Moon in August 2023 Date: Know the Time, Visibility, Meaning and Significance of the Supermoon.

August 2023 Supermoon Time

The spectators in India will be able to watch the supermoon at midnight at 12.02 am on August 2. The second supermoon of August 2023 will occur on August 31. However, it is expected to peak at 7.05 am. Therefore, it may not be visible in India in the morning. Northern Lights in the US 2023 Dates: From New York to Alaska, Geomagnetic Storms Expected To Create Rare Auroras in Various US States.

The supermoon occurrence takes place when the Moon’s orbit is closest to the Earth at the same time the Moon is full. This also makes the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter than the regular moon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2023 01:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).