On the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, his resignation letter from the Indian Civil Services (ICS) in 1921 went viral again. A photo of Netaji's resignation letter was shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter.

Every year, Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti is celebrated on January 23 across India. Popularly known as ‘Netaji’, Subhas Chandra Bose was a pivotal figure in India's freedom movement. Born on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack, Odisha, Bose was the ninth child of advocate Janakinath Bose and Prabhavati Devi. He was born into wealth and privilege in a large Bengali family in Orissa during the British Raj. In India, Subhas Chandra Bose’s birthday is celebrated as ‘Parakram Diwas’. The decision to commemorate Netaji’s birthday as ‘Parakram Diwas’ was taken by the Government of India in 2021.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's Resignation Letter:

On April 22, 1921 #SubhashChandra #Bose resigned from Indian Civil Service to participate in Freedom struggle. For a greater cause. He was 24 years old then. His original resignation letter. Remembering Netaji on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/gOrB0Res8t — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 23, 2023

Celebrations of Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

Subhas Chandra Bose was a man of great courage. He was a scholar, a patriot, a leader, a visionary, and a revolutionary. His bravery and untiring efforts for India’s freedom earned him the title ‘Netaji’. Netaji Jayanti was observed as ‘Parakram Divas’ for the first time in 2021 on his 124th birth anniversary. This year, India will celebrate Netaji’s 126th birth anniversary. Three states, including West Bengal, Tripura, and Orissa, also host a public holiday on January 23 yearly to celebrate Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti.

