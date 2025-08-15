Eminent Bollywood lyricist, poet, and screenplay writer Javed Akhtar wished his followers on X on India's 79th Independence Day, reminding them that freedom was not handed over on a platter, but won through the sacrifices of countless freedom fighters. 79th Indian Independence Day 2025 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day That Marks India’s Freedom From British Rule in 1947.

In response, a troll made an Islamophobic remark, suggesting that Akhtar should celebrate his ‘Happy Independence Day’ on August 14.

Context Behind Islamophobic Remark

For the uninitiated, India marks its Independence Day on August 15, while Pakistan celebrates its independence on August 14. Javed Akhtar, a Muslim by birth but a practising atheist, has frequently been targeted by Hindu right-wing trolls who insinuate that Indian Muslims 'belong' to Pakistan.

Javed Akhtar's Fiery Retort

Unfazed, Javed Akhtar replied in Hindi, which translates to, "Son, when your forefathers were licking the boots of the British, my ancestors were dying in Kaala Pani for the freedom of the country. Stay within your limits."

Javed Akhtar's Posts

Javed Akhtar's Post and His Response to the Troll

Here, Kaala Pani refers to the infamous Cellular Jail in the Andaman Islands, where freedom fighters were imprisoned under brutal conditions during British rule.

The Freedom Fighter Legacy of Javed Akhtar’s Family

Javed Akhtar’s great-grandfather, Fazl-e-Haq Khairabadi (1797–1861), was a renowned Indian Islamic scholar, poet, and freedom fighter. A staunch opponent of British imperialism, he issued a fatwa supporting the Indian Rebellion of 1857. As a consequence, he was exiled to the Andaman Islands, where he died. Javed Akhtar Receives Dostoevsky Star Award for Influence on Cultural Heritage and Literary Dialogue, Wife Shabana Azmi Shares Moments From Ceremony.

His paternal grandfather, Muztar Khairabadi, and father, Jan Nisar Akhtar, were also celebrated poets whose works often addressed themes of freedom, resistance, and social justice.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2025 08:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).