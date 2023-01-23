Elon Musk has finally hugged his superfan, YouTuber Fidias or Fifi Panayiotou, after a prolonged effort from the latter. Fidias, on a mission to hug the billionaire, had camped outside Twitter headquarters for months and made that journey for the public to see. Fidias shared a picture of Elon Musk hugging him. The photo capturing Fidia's fan moment is being loved by netizens. Pet Fish Playing Pokemon Commits Credit Card Fraud! Japanese Nintendo Switch Owner’s Gamer Friend Managed To Pull Off an Impressive ‘Fishing Scam’ (Watch Video)

Here's how Netizens are Reacting to the Incident:

We are definitely living in a simulation @elonmusk ! Happy National Hugging Day everyone pic.twitter.com/uVzxTwHrDJ — Fidias (@Fidias0) January 21, 2023

Man of his Words

Finally did it!

Lol he finally did it https://t.co/QQGmrHR84L — Marko (@Remakkkkkk) January 22, 2023

Wish Come True...

This is the end of a long journey 🙂 https://t.co/AjhxiYZcMK — avion herring (@plane8thatsme) January 22, 2023

Crazy World

I guess he did it 🤣 a very usually idea ... Bit stupid but yeah we live on a crazy world where people can spend an almost 90 day to just hug a billionaire 😕 don't know what that gives to the coming generation https://t.co/dtt0mrbtYH — Berkane Mohammed Nacer (@nacerbrk) January 22, 2023

