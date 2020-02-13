Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art for World Radio Day, Honours PM Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat (View Pic)

Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art for World Radio Day (Photo Credits: @sudarsansand/ Twitter)

Happy World Radio Day, everyone! February 13 is a significant day as it celebrates radio, the mode of educating people, disseminating information and also promoting freedom of expression across cultures. People are celebrating World Radio Day 2020 today, and this year’s theme is “Radio and Diversity.” On this significant occasion, sand artist, Sudarsan Pattnaik created a remarkable sand art, honouring India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann ki Baat. Since the first show on October 3, 2014, PM Modi hosts the show on the last Sunday of every month in which he addresses the people of the nation on All India Radio, DD National and DD News. It is a great step that our country’s Prime Minister initiated to promote Radio and also reach the mass through this platform. Pattnaik honoured the PM making a beautiful sculpture at the sand of Puri beach in Odisha to celebrate World Radio Day. Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Sand Art Dedicated to Fight Against Deadly Coronavirus Displays the Intensity of 2019-nCoV.

Pattnaik is very active when it comes to honouring prestigious days and celebrations. His unique creations on the sand have often been appreciated by acclaimed personalities across the world. And the observation of World Radio Day was nothing less. He created a brilliant sand art, featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a mike and a radio on the other side, honouring the most popular programme in India. He tweeted the picture and captioned it as, “Greetings on #WorldRadioDay: My SandArt on Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji’s popular monthly radio broadcast #MannKiBaat at Puri beach, #Odisha.” World Radio Day 2020 Date: Theme & Significance of the Day to Celebrate Radio as a Way of Educating People & Spreading Information.

View Pic of Pattnaik's Sand Art:

We are in the age of smartphones and Netflix, but radio has still not lost its relevance. The charm of listening to a radio channel continuous to entertain us. It even is a great mode to share powerful thoughts and significant messages to connect with the people across. Happy World Radio Day!