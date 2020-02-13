World Radio Day 2020 Date: Theme & Significance of the Day to Celebrate Radio as a Way of Educating People & Spreading Information

World Radio Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

World Radio Day is celebrated annually on February 13. It celebrates radio as a way of educating people, disseminating information and also promoting freedom of expression across cultures. World Radio Day 2020 will be celebrated on Thursday this year. The theme of this year's World Radio Day is 'Radio and Diversity' and focusses on diversity and plurilingualism.

In the age of smartphones, television and internet, radio has still not lost its relevance. It continues to be one of the most powerful tools to reach out to a huge audience at a fraction of a cost. It also plays a crucial role in emergency communication and disaster relief.

United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) celebrates World Radio Day by planning activities with broadcasters, organisations and communities around the world every year.

World Radio Day 2020 Theme:

The theme of World Radio Day 2020 is “Radio and Diversity”. The theme focuses on diversity and plurilingualism. It is an important medium to celebrate humanity in all its diversity and provides a platform for democratic discourse. Radio is a low-cost medium affordable to everyone and it offers everyone a platform to intervene in the public debate, irrespective of people’s educational level. Last year the theme for World Radio Day was “Dialogue, Tolerance and Peace”.

Significance of World Radio Day:

The purpose of celebrating World Radio Day is to raise the importance of radio and spread awareness among people. It also encourages decision-makers to establish and provide access to information through radio, also enhance networking and generate international cooperation among the broadcasters.

According to the United Nations, radio programming can also build tolerance and eliminate differences that separate groups. The United Nation, therefore, celebrates the day to remind the world of this powerful news disseminating tool and the role it can play in building a brighter tomorrow.