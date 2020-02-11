Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Sand Art Dedicated to Fight Against Deadly Coronavirus Displays the Intensity of 2019-nCoV (View Pic)

Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Sand Art (Photo Credits: @sudarsansand/ Twitter)

The confirmed cases of Coronavirus rises in China, and as per the latest update, the death toll has hit 1,000. The battle against the deadly virus, 2019-nCoV continues across the world. The new coronavirus which emerged from the city of Wuhan has spread across the globe, sparking a race to find treatments and vaccines to protect the victims. Every hour there is a headline related to the deadly coronavirus. Showing the support to all the victims of Coronavirus, Indian sand artist, Sudarsan Pattnaik created beautiful sand art in Puri beach, Odisha. The art dedicated to fighting against the 2019-nCoV displays the intensity of the virus that has created serious concern among citizens and medics. Pattnaik uploaded a picture of his sand art on his Twitter account, and thousands of people have also joined in to support. Coronavirus Outbreak: Indian National Infected With Deadly Virus in UAE.

Sharing the picture of his sand art, Pattnaik wrote, “We stand with #China: My #SandArt with the message, Fight against #CORONAVIRUS at Puri beach, #Odisha.” His sand art was acclaimed by many including Chinese Ambassador, Sun Weidong and the Director-General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Standing in solidarity with China, Pattnaik’s sand art rightly portrays the current emergency. Coronavirus Outbreak: Netizens Pray for 6-Month-Old Diagnosed Baby Who is Now Looked After by 'Nurse Moms' in Wuhan Hospital.

Here's the Pic of Pattnaik's Sand Art:

Since its outbreak in December, 2019, the Wuhan coronavirus has killed more people than the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak, which reportedly claimed 774 victims globally from November 2002 to July 2003. The current situation caused by coronavirus has created panic among citizens across the world. International passengers travelling from China are at the most significant risk to the countries they arrive to. People who have recently travelled to China are undergoing medical examination to find out if they in any way suffer from the deadly virus. Some of the major and busiest international airports in the world started initiating safety measures to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.