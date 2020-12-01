Fashion model Aweng Ade-Chuol will be appearing on January edition of Elle UK magazine, kissing her wife Ade-Chuol is being hit out with homophobic comments. The couple married in New York and recently moved to London, in December 2019. Since their marriage, they have been a target of homophobic comments. Aweng in the cover story of the magazine, says that she attempted suicide as her mental health deteriorated due to the criticisms she received from South Sudan community. The supermodel said that she is now in a "much better place", and has been receiving supportive messages since she told the world about her struggle. Discrimination Against LGBTQ Adults Contributes to Their Poorer Heart Health.

Aweng also took to Instagram sharing the cover photo of the magazine of she kissing her wife with the caption, "And to women who love women, who never realised that soul ties have been called by the ocean tides, love is as calm as the ocean gets." The duo has also clicked a photo of them topless showing off their backs for the magazine! LGBTQ Influencer Josh Helfgott Emphasizes the Importance of Familial Support For Gay and Lesbian Children.

Fashion Model Aweng Ade-Chuol Kisses Wife For UK Elle Magazine:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AWENG🐄 (@awengchuol)

According to an Independent report, Ade-Chuol, was born in a refugee camp in Kenya after her parents fled the Sudanese civil war. In an interview with Elle UK, talking about the backlash from the South Sudanese community over her sexuality and marriage she said that "literally the whole of my community, were wishing that I passed, in a way."

She was quoted as saying, "A few months later, I attempted (suicide). It was really absurd, because subconsciously I felt I was maybe drained by the fact we’d got married. It’s still a discussion now, like, 'How dare she marry a woman?'" Aweng added, "For me, it was like, with the political climate that’s going on, you really think that my marriage is the most significant thing in your life right now? It was saddening, because it was the happiest day of my life, and they couldn’t let me enjoy it."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2020 01:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).