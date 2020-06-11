This Tom And Jerry Depiction Video of 'COVID And US' Posted by Twitter User is Apt!

COVID and us, Tom and Jerry video (Photo Credits: @bhavatoshsingh Twitter)

Coronavirus has completely changed the way we lived, since the past two months. From eating habits, work and social life, everything has changed in recent times. However, the government relaxed lockdown norms and things seem to be coming back to normal one by one. But the coronavirus cases do not seem to be dipping, in fact, it is on the rise. An animated video from the popular cartoon Tom And Jerry which is going viral seem to perfectly relate to the situation. It shows how when the COVID-19 cases were low, people took necessary steps and followed all guidelines, but the government has eased lockdown rules at a time when coronavirus patients are increasing. Unlock 1 Funny Memes Trend Online; Netizens Crack Jokes on #Unlock2 With People Leaving Their Homes After Months of Coronavirus-Induced Lockdown.

The video shows Tom looking into the newspaper and sees that there are only a few cases, in the month of March 2020. Immediately, he rushes to the shelf for medicines, disinfects himself, gargles, takes tablets, washes his hands and does everything possible to not contract the disease. The next scene shows Tom again opening the newspaper to see that the number of cases has risen manifold, in the month of June 2020. However, this time, he does not take any precautionary measure and goes out with friends. The video was shared on Twitter with the caption, "Covid & Us."

Watch The Video Below:

As the video went viral, Twitterati had a hearty laugh. People commented that it was hilarious and quite aptly showed how the current situation was. Most netizens agreed that indeed showed the current situation of countries affected by COVID-19. Most nations across the globe have eased shutdown norms resulting in people coming out in large groups for recreational activities among others.

