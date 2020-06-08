Unlock 1 Funny Memes Trend Online; Netizens Crack Jokes on #Unlock2 With People Leaving Their Homes After Months of Coronavirus-Induced Lockdown

Unlock 2 memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After months of lockdown, the unlocking phases have begun in the country. Starting today, Unlock 1.0 as its being called public places like malls, religious places, restaurants have opened in many states. All of them have to follow strict measures of social distancing as the threat of COVID-19 still remains. Special provisions have been made to follow the said protocols and guidelines. People in several private offices also venture out to go to work. After almost three months of staying indoors, as people everywhere step out, the situation has been made into funny memes and jokes. Unlock 1.0 has been made into several funny memes on Twitter even when it was announced. Today it is the second phase of Unlock 1, so #Unlock2 is also among the top trends of the day. Netizens are cracking funny jokes mocking the huge crowd turnout at several places after months of lockdown.

Starting this morning, religious places have opened up in some many states and devotees were seen lining up outside. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued standard operating procedure (SOP) on preventive measures which should be followed at all places starting today. Those above the age of 65, pregnant women and children below 10 have been advised to stay at home. Since today officially marks the beginning and opening up of public places, Unlock 1.0 has been trending on Twitter since this morning. While some are posting updates about their areas, others are sharing funny memes and jokes describing the situation.

People coming out of their houses to visit restaurants and malls today. #Unlock1 pic.twitter.com/qPZnhXk3pv — Angoor Stark 🍇 🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) June 8, 2020

In #Unlock1 people are roaming freely on roads without mask and without following social distancing Le that people- (mai bhi inme hi ho) pic.twitter.com/9JXbZbxANf — Naam छोड़ memes dekh😪😌 (@Sarxastic_one) June 8, 2020

#Unlock1 India is on 5th place in the world to have corona cases and govt. opens malls, temples ans restaurants. People be like :- pic.twitter.com/NZMiah3qgG — Suren (@Arrre_bhai) June 8, 2020

#unlock2 people asking immunity... corona se bachayega na😕 Le immunity : pic.twitter.com/lNOaDzXJae — Umang Bhavsar (@umabhai04) June 8, 2020

People coming out of their house to visit Malls and Restaurants #Unlock1 pic.twitter.com/8oeI51jJSH — Light (@4d_sociopath) June 8, 2020

While all the jokes and memes are in good humour, it is important to understand the pretext of them all. The cases of Coronavirus in the country are on a rise and we need to take all the necessary precautions. Social distancing must be followed at all times.