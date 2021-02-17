Hello, Wednesday! The hump day is here, and now it is time to start your work. While the midweek blues may already make you a little reluctant to begin the day, social media is filled with #WednesdayWisdom and #WednesdayMotivation quotes and messages. But there’s more! To know the trending topics, viral videos and funny memes netizens are sharing today, February 17, watch this space.

Many hashtags have inspiring memes, posts and quotes under them, and it is made to motivate each other to be better determined today. At present, ‘iPhone’ is trending on Twitter with people sharing hilarious memes and jokes. The day has just begun, and we assure you to update you with everything that grabs netizens’ attention throughout the day. This viral live blog will have you updated with all the viral stories, funny memes, popular tweets, latest GIFs and everything trending from around the world.

From a viral Twitter thread to the emotional or impactful ones. Even the animal videos and viral Tik Tok videos will be on the list. Happy Wednesday!