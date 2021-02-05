Good morning, everyone! It is yet another day, filled with hopes and positivity. 'Friday feel' is already here, and almost of us are eagerly waiting for the weekend to unfurl. Even though, we are home, break from the mundane is mandatory. Currently, #FridayFeels and #FridayMotivation are trending on Twitter, Instagram and other social media posts. To know the trending topics, viral videos and funny memes shared today, February 5, 2021, stay in tune with this blog.

Social media is an interesting place. Every day, there are hashtags, videos, memes and more light-hearted content that keeps the netizens entertained. At the same time, it is understandable not to stay updated with the latest buzz on the internet. This is why, this viral blog comes in handy. You will get to know all the viral and trending topics here. In the coming hours, we expect more tweets, hashtags, posts and others to surface, keeping the netizens hooked.

To know all the latest buzz from the world of social media, we urge you to stay in tune with this viral blog. We will keep you updated with all the trending topics online. Happy Friday!