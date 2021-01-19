Happy Tuesday! The week has just begun and people are already done with the week. LOL. We are back with this viral live blog here to keep to updated with all the happenings around the world. Right from funny content to viral videos, we have your back. Today, netizens wake up to Twitter and other social media platforms flooded with hashtags like #TuesdayFeelings, #TuesdayTea, #TuesdayThoughts and #TuesdayMotivation amongst others. The hashtags have inspiring memes, posts and quotes under them and it is made to motivate each other to be better determined today. Just like any other morning social media lit and is making a great source of positivity.

Apart from that, Twitter users are also sharing beautiful, motivational quotes on achieving dreams and winning the world. Also, the year 2021 has just begun and On a positive note, hoping for a great time ahead we move through the day. January seems to have birthdays of various national, international celebrities. January 26 is around the corner as well. So people are preparing for the big day.

The day has just begun and we assure you to update you with everything that grabs social media attention throughout the day. This viral live blog will have you updated with all the viral stories, funny memes, popular tweets, latest GIFs and everything trending from around the world. From a viral Twitter thread to the emotional or impactful ones. Even the animal videos and viral Tik Tok videos will be on the list. You'll find everything keeping the internet abuzz here on this live blog. Stay tuned.