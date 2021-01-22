Good morning, everyone! Are you in the mid-week blues, yet? If yes, Twitterati has some positive quotes and messages to get all the motivations you need to start the day. At the moment, #ThursdayMotivation and #ThursdayThoughts are running as one of the top trends on Twitter. In addition, more tweets and viral posts are expected to go surface on social media. To know the trending topics, viral videos and funny memes shared on January 22, 2021, stay in tune with us.

Social media users were entertained with all the glimpses of US Presidential Inauguration held on January 20, 2020. It is one of the most-awaited ceremonies. Photos and videos from the event continue to flood on the internet. In addition, the K-Pop stars are always here to keep the netizens hooked. Each day, the artists from the South Korean bands continue to rule the hashtags on Twitter. We expect more viral hashtags, videos, memes, and photos, to flood your social media timeline.

To know all the updates from the world of social media, stay in tune with this viral. We will bring you the viral posts and tweets that grip the internet users. We wish you, a Happy Thursday!