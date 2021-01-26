26 Jan, 08:12 (IST) #TuesdayMotivations Trend on Twitter To start another day, people are sharing #TuesdayMotivations on Twitter with powerful messages and quotes.Check Tweets: 🦉“Where there is a will, there is a way. If there is a chance in a million that you can do something, anything, to keep what you want from ending, do it. Pry the door open or, if need be, wedge your foot in that door and keep it open.”#tuesdaymotivations pic.twitter.com/uBx0UsYAqt— Aanthaiyar (@aanthaiyar) January 26, 2021 #tuesdaymotivations I love it when you share your problems with me, Because of this I felt that I still have some importance in your life pic.twitter.com/QMcnzuP5TZ— Garima saini (@Garimasaini3382) January 26, 2021

It is a happy-happy Tuesday! It may be the time for the mid-week blues to hit, but you can feel a little less lost by checking out all the interesting going viral on the internet! For which we have this live blog. Here we are set to bring to you all the events that can take social media by storm. For today, netizens woke up to Twitter and other social media platforms flooded with posts under the hashtags #TuesdayFeelings, #TuesdayThoughts and #TuesdayMotivation.

The timeline has been taken over by posts and quotes under the various Tuesday hashtags. These posts motivate people to be better determined today. Social media is legit lit making it a great source of positivity. The trends also surround the important events of the day. Today is a big day for India as it is the Republic Day of India. The day marks observance when the constitution coming into force. So people are sharing wishes, greetings, messages and famous sayings on social media to wish each other. It is also International Customs Day, Australia Day, Family Literacy Week Start 26 - Ends Feb 2 and National Green Juice Day. Social media posts related to these events are doing rounds on social media platforms. Today aka January 26 also marks birthdays of important people like Ravi Teja, Vijay Shankar, Kirat Bhattal & Sasha Banks. Fans have filled their timeline with best wishes and greetings!

You might want to stay tuned with this live blog to be updated on everything going viral on social media platforms. This viral live blog will have you updated with all the viral stories, funny memes, popular tweets, latest GIFs and everything trending from around the world. From a viral Twitter thread to the emotional or impactful ones. Even the animal videos and viral Tik Tok videos will be on the list. You'll find everything keeping the internet abuzz here on this live blog.