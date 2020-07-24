Video of a Buffalo chasing elephant away is going viral. Here's why. Watch video:
Buffalo chases away the elephant...
Remember that the strength in mind is more important in life. pic.twitter.com/DauLI1Vsxi— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 23, 2020
Netizens are trending #IHaveAJoke now and the tweets are quite hilarious. Twitter is filled with jokes and memes. Check out a few below:
I have a joke on marriage but you will have to arrange it.#ihaveajoke— Sindhuvasini (@Sindhuvasini) July 24, 2020
I just woke up and Now I see this everywhere. Can anybody tell me the context. #ihaveajoke pic.twitter.com/1HReSeD2ab— kartiksharma (@shree_kartik) July 24, 2020
It's Jennifer Lopez's birthday and JLo fans have flood the Twitter timeline with birthday wishes for the American actress.Check Tweets:
@JLo #HappyBirthday Queen! While I know you won’t see this, I have to tell you. “Enough” changed my life!!! ♥️ I want you to know, the music, the dancing, you know you are 💯, but that movie..AMAZING ♥️🥊 ♥️ 🥊#EnoughIsEnough #Enough #JLo #MeToo #FightBack #fridaymorning pic.twitter.com/JKTGrsJspN— Brandy Dibble (@quotemeagain) July 24, 2020
Happy birthday to @JLo beautiful💕. pic.twitter.com/7xmRAVetid— Yoa~🐍🇦🇷 (@SoyUnaSerpiente) July 24, 2020
Twitter user @stefanbertin shared a video of his eight-week-old pup, who just 'discovered' sunshine. The clip shows the dog enjoying the sun rays and even attempting to eat it has gone viral.Watch Video:
Toni discovered sunshine today. And then she tried to eat it. There’s a metaphor in there somewhere pic.twitter.com/njPKxUZhTl— stefan • (@stefanbertin) July 20, 2020
This Turkish musician played drum and sang songs while paragliding over the coast of Tekirdag province in west Turkey. The video has gone viral on social media. Read full story HERE.Watch Video:
BEAT OF A DIFFERENT DRUM: A Turkish musician found a daring way to play some music—taking his drum with him paragliding, a times soaring as high as 600 meters over the coast of the Tekirdag province in Turkey. https://t.co/fbyXSJ7Yqt pic.twitter.com/QHHBCiZ4CA— ABC News (@ABC) July 24, 2020
Drapped in a saree, this automated mannequin approaches people and provides them hand sanitisers at a popular shop in Tamil Nadu. The video has gone viral on social media.Watch Video:
An automated mannequin draped in Saree walking around giving sanitisers to customers at a popular textile chain in Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/d472nnzdgx— Sangeetha Kandavel (@sang1983) July 20, 2020
A grandma from Pune juggles sticks as she struggles for survival amid this pandemic. A video showing her skills is going viral on social media.Check The Video Here:
This Mataji From Pune Is 75Years Old, She Shows Her Lathi Skills On The Roads Of Pune For Her Survival.
Even During This Lockdown And Pandemic She Is Forced To Do It As It Seems She Don't Have Any Other Source Other Than This Art.
If Anyone Knows About Her Plz Let Us Know.
🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/dKK4iRTfVY— 🦅 ਹਤਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ 🦅 (@hatindersinghr1) July 23, 2020
A picture of a leopard peeking into a safari car is going viral. While the picture itself is interesting, it is the caption punning on the word leopard that makes it funny. Check the Pic Here:
Zyaada bolta hai, du ek Leopard? pic.twitter.com/J36ZlmKakX— Vishesh (@vishthecomic) July 22, 2020
Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie has set Twitter buzzing this morning after he uploaded a tribute video on Sushant Singh Rajput. People are thankful to him for speaking about the actor and have expressed it with funny memes.Check some here:
#pewdiepie created video on Sushant*
Indians to Pewdiepie~ pic.twitter.com/YfVvZUxfMA— Priyanka Gupta (@Priyanka218__) July 23, 2020
Change my mind. #pewdiepie pic.twitter.com/jImBKcESz8— keshsinha_ (@sobrphilosopher) July 23, 2020
Indian Audience right now to #pewdiepie pic.twitter.com/wCGXqIwl8I— Shubham Nyk (@s_nyk_) July 23, 2020
#FridayThoughts and #FridayMotivation to begin your day on a positive note has started trending on Twitter with good morning messages and images.Check Some Tweets Here:
Let's make great things happen today, and today is gonna be GREAT!!#FridayThoughts #fridaymorning pic.twitter.com/nGAotXJYcY— Poonam (@Poonamrs1) July 24, 2020
Turn each and every dark tear into a pearl of wisdom, and find the blessing in every curse. #FridayThoughts pic.twitter.com/1tAGCVZD1K— Srishty Singh (@seeratdoriya123) July 24, 2020
Be gentle. Good morning 🌞❣️ #FridayThoughts pic.twitter.com/vLWRW4g86e— 𝕲𝖎𝖗𝖑𝖓𝖊𝖝𝖙𝖉𝖔𝖔𝖗 (@Rathore_Anjalii) July 24, 2020
Hello there! Look, you finally made it to Friday and within a few hours, you'll have two whole days to yourself. Except if you are working during the weekends. LOL. But amid the lockdown, you can hardly differentiate between weekdays and weekends. So a very happy Friday to every social media addict out there! And we are here to keep you updated on everything that is going viral on the internet! This morning, netizens are in an amazing mood and are sharing their plans to spend Friday night at home.
Lockdown may have cancelled our plans but not our spirits. So people are sharing happy posts online. Mainly posts under #FridayThoughts, #FridayThrowback, #FridayFeeling #FridayMotivation and #FriYAY is trending on Twitter. People are all about positivity and motivational quotes under these hashtags.
It is National Tequila Day (US) today, people are also sharing informative posts and memes about how they like Tequila better than people. Celeb birthdays are a big deal on social media. Today marks birthdays of Bindi Irwin, Jennifer Lopez, Manoj Kumar, Vijay Anthony, Goutam Ghose and Pankaj Advani. The trending page is filled with best wishes. In India, people will celebrate Nag Panchami today.So there are both wishes and memes all over social media.
While that is it for now, we will keep you updated with the trending topics, funny memes and viral videos of the day, via this viral live blog. Basically, anything that lands on the trending page across various social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Reddit will be updated on this social viral live blog.