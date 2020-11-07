Happy Saturday, people! It is the weekend finally and while you are set to spend a perfect Saturday, we are back with today's live blog that will keep you updated with everything that is taking over social media. We are amid the pandemic but that doesn't mean that along with the social distancing, we also have to be distanced on social media. So here we are with all the updates online. To begin with, netizens have started off the day with positive Good Morning messages, HD images, quotes, greetings and GIFs on Twitter and other social media platforms.

These posts are being shared under hashtags such as, #SaturdayThoughts, #SaturdayFeels, #SaturdayFeeling and #SaturdayMotivation and they are among the top trends of the day. Stay with us on this viral live blog throughout the day and we will keep you updated with funny memes, jokes and viral videos of the day.

It is also National Cancer Awareness Day today and amid the coronavirus pandemic, people are sharing informative posts to create awareness. It is also James Franklin's birthday and wishes are pouring in. It is also Caturday today aka when cats take over social media as in with pics and video, so Caturday moments are also expected to take over social media by the end of today. Cats on Twitter pose for selfies and pictures to make your weekend better.

Stay tuned with us to get all the updates and know what netizens are sharing Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms. We will keep you updated with all the latest trends, funny memes and social media trends of the day. Be it a super cute video or funny memes, we will keep updating you from time to time about the happenings in the world, not just India. Stay tuned.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 07, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).