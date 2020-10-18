It is here! The weekend is here, the favourite day of the week Sunday to be precise. While we are amid the coronavirus pandemic and are all socially distanced, that makes it even more important that we get closer virtually. We are here to keep you updated with everything that is happening in the social media world. Anything on the trending page, you'll surely find it on our viral live blog, that covers trending events from various areas of life. Right from funny memes to emotional video that netizens can't stop sharing, we will keep you updated. So, stay tuned!

This fun Sunday morning has netizens are up and happy with people sharing amazingly positive good morning posts online. Today people are sharing their thoughts and positive vibes under #Sundayfeelings, #SundayVibes #SundayMotivation amongst other posts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media and they are LIT.

The day's trend depends on the events of the day and it is World Vasectomy Day 2020 today. So people are sharing informative posts and tweets. It is also the second day of Navratri and people are sharing greetings and wishes with each other. Celeb birthdays are a big deal on social media and today it is Zac Efron, Freida Pinto, Kunal Kapoor, Jyothika, Jaydev Unadkat and Martina Navratilova's birthday and fans have flooded Twitter with quite a few best wishes posts online.

The morning just started will all these trends but as the day proceeds will be seeing a lot of other trends wrapped around the day. But fret not! Whatever lands on the trending page, you'll surely find it on our viral live blog, that covers trending events from various areas of life. Be it funny memes or any emotional video that netizens can't stop sharing, we will keep you update. So, stay tuned!