Start your morning with some beautiful quotes and motivational thoughts to begin the weekend on a positive note.Check Tweets: "Self-mastery is a challenge for every individual. Only we can control our appetites & passions. Self-mastery cannot be bought. It is the ultimate test of character. It requires climbing out of the deep valleys of our lives & scaling our own Mount Everests."



#SundayThoughts pic.twitter.com/JpnD27VNMU— Prashant pandey (@Prashant98pande) June 28, 2020 Everyone tries to change the world around them..bt nobody care to change one' own self.#SundayThoughts pic.twitter.com/2Biz67PcOt— Parth saud (@SaudParth) June 28, 2020 Delays are not necessarily God’s denials of you. A waiting season is a training season. #SundayThoughts— Boiling Waters (@boilingwatersph) June 27, 2020

Finally, it's Sunday, the most loved day of the week and netizens couldn't be happier. People have taken to social media users with motivational quotes and inspirational thoughts on the first day of the week. Many are sharing their ideas using the hashtags #SundayMorning and #SundayThoughts. And as the day progresses, we promise to keep you updated with everything happening on social media platforms. From funny memes, hilarious GIFs, viral videos, latest Facebook posts and tweets, you shall be updated with things happening on the internet.

June 28 marks various festivals and events across the world. The day marks International Caps Lock Day to recognise the Caps Lock which is so widely used. The day also marks National Handshake Day in the United States to recognise how the gesture has an official form of greeting for centuries. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic, we urge you to avoid handshake toa avoid the spread of the disease. The day also marks the 99th birth anniversary of P. V. Narasimha Rao, a lawyer and politician. June 28 is also the birthday of Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, known for transforming the auto and space sector. He was know as a mogul of the Silicone Valley.

The day marks birthdays of celebrities including Vivian Dsena, Jasmin Bhasin, Vinny Arora, John Cusack, Mel Brooks, Kathy Bates, Vishal Dadlani, Aanand L Rai, Wahab Riaz and para-athlete Mariyappan Thangavelu. During COVID-19 pandemic, ensure you do not share any unverified piece of news. We wish you a Happy Sunday and a great week ahead.