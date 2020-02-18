On Tuesday morning, netizens have taken to the internet sharing motivational quotes and inspirational thoughts. They are also sending each other 'Good Morning' wishes on social media platforms with the hashtags #TuesdayMorning and #TuesdayMotivation.Here are the tweets: Follow Us to cheer you UP in Positivity.#tuesdayMotivation #tuesdayvibesTarget Reminder - February 18, 2020 (Tuesday), 13.59% of the year is gone we have only 317 Days remain.It's All In The Journey.#TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/AvJ5l6JsK8— Motivational Whispers. (@motivational071) February 18, 2020 Tuesday Thoughts: What you think, you become. What you feel, you attract. What you imagine, you create

~#Buddha

One of my weekend sketches!😇#TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/9GVGVb1wrO— Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) February 18, 2020

Monday has done its part and left us for the good. And Tuesday is here which has its own advantages and disadvantages. While some people are happy that they have reached the second day of the week, others think the weekend is a little too far for them. Meanwhile, people are sending each other Good morning wishes on Twitter. They are also posting motivational quotes and inspirational thoughts on social media platforms with the hashtags #TuesdayThoughts and #TuesdayMotivation. And as the day progresses we promise to keep you updated with everything happening on social media platforms. From funny memes, latest tweets, Facebook posts, Instagram Stories to viral videos, we promise to keep you updated about everything that is keeping netizens busy today.

February 18 marks various events, occasions and programs around the world. After the celebration of Valentine's Day, anti-Valentine Week has begun. February 18 marks Flirting Day. It also marks the birthdays of many celebrities and popular people around the world. From Sajid Nadiadwala, Manu Bhaker, Tabraiz Shamsi, Oshane Thomas, John Travolta, Matt Dillon, Dr Dre and Anupama Parameswaran among others. It is also Swami Dayananda Saraswati Jayanti.

Every big and small thing has the ability to go viral on social media in today's age and time. Be it a small event happening in the corner of a village or an international event, things have the potential to trend on Twitter in no time. Social media is a major platform from where people consume information and it is bombarded with various kinds of stories on a day-to-day basis. Meanwhile, we wish everyone a Happy Tuesday!