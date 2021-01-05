It's the second day of the week, the first one of the New Year and how are you coping up? To start right out with the motivational and positivity, #TuesdayThoughts, #TuesdayFeelings and #TuesdayMotivation are trending on Twitter. So start your day out on a positive note. In here we are going to keep you updated with everything going viral around the world on this live blog. Be it trending topics, funny memes or viral videos you will know it all here.

January 5 does mark a few important holidays and observance or event days. It is Monopoly Game Day, National Bird Day, National Keto Day, National Whipped Cream Day. So there could be people talking about Keto diet online, sharing whipped cream recipes and dishes, fun facts about birds and pictures of playing monopoly with family. Anything that trends online, we will try and do mention it here in this section through the day. Even if we have missed an important occasion, we will update it here if it is trending online.

Other than these days and events, there are numerous videos and memes which are shared online everyday. These are the daily dose of laughter and joy, much needed during this time of fear of the pandemic To know what the internet users are captivated with around the world, stay tuned with us. With the use of hashtags, it is easier to know what is trending around the world. In this section, we will give you a gist of all funny and trending updates from the social media world.