28 Nov, 08:13 (IST) Twitterati Share #SaturdayMotivation On Saturday morning as the weekend begins, people have taken to social media platform with their thoughts and messages. As the day progresses we shall bring to things trending across countries. Meanwhile, check out these #SaturdayThoughts and #SaturdayMotivation trending on Twitter.Check Out the Tweets Below: “Nobody can go back and start a new beginning, but anyone can start today and make a new ending.”#SaturdayThoughts #SaturdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/pzw374zEwK— Shayri Club (@shayriclub166) November 28, 2020 A Beautiful Winter Morning! "If you reveal your secrets to the wind,

you should not blame the wind for

revealing them to the trees."

~ Kahlil Gibran



📍 Winter vibes ❤️#SaturdayThoughts #WinterIsHere pic.twitter.com/QuMk0FNyU5— p r ē ๓ (@_IamPrem_) November 28, 2020

It’s weekend! The most awaited time of the week has arrived. While the festive is on, this weekend is also special because this is the last one for this month. Yes, the year has almost come to an end, and we are all gearing up to bid farewell 2020. To begin the weekend, netizens are trending #SaturdayThoughts, #WeekendVibes and #SaturdayMotivation. Since it is a holiday to a lot of you, the weekend is all about to chill and have a leisured time. Through this blog, you will know the trending topics, viral videos and funny memes that netizens are sharing today, November 28, 2020.

You managed to get through the entire week, and you deserve a little break. There is something about having a day off, right? In most of the places, the first chill of the winter season has also arrived, which makes your weekend even more warm and cosy. Since we are in between a pandemic, there is almost no chance of spending the weekend outside, how we used to do earlier. But being lazy at home, binge-watch the favourite series while sipping a cup of coffee, in your comfortable pyjamas is a whole #WeekendVibe. In addition, social media will surely be filled with many posts that will keep the entertainment on.

To know the latest topics, viral videos, memes and more, stay in tune with this blog. We hope you have a nice weekend, and those who are working on a Saturday, we feel you!