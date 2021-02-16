London, February 16: Several fake news are doing round rounds on social media during the times of COVID-19 pandemic. Due to these fake news, people are falling prey to misinformation. In one such incident, a family from London became a victim of fake news and videos sent by relatives. Mother and her children reportedly drank urine for four days after believing fake WhatsApp video. Coronavirus Can be Cured by 'Cow Dung and Cow Urine': Assam BJP MLA Suman Haripriya's Bizarre Claim.

The mother told investigators from Healthwatch Central West London (HCWL) that they drank urine as a cure to COVID-19 after watching a video sent by a relative. In the video, it was suggested to drink urine each morning. However, after four days, she stopped drinking urine.

The details of the incident were published in Healthwatch's report into coronavirus misinformation. The Healthwatch Central West London in the report said that people believe in fake remedies and conspiracies shared via WhatsApp as they believe that a stigma is associated with coronavirus. The health watchdog also highlighted that people do not trust official channels of information. 'Cow Dung, Urine and Special Yagna': Hindu Mahasabha Chief Swami Chakrapani Maharaj Suggests Bizarre Treatment for Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the UK's tougher new travel rules to contain the spread of COVID-19 variants came into effect from Monday. The new rules include compulsory hotel quarantines for anyone returning to England from one of the 33 high-risk "red list" countries, which excludes India. The UK recorded another 9,765 new coronavirus infections on February 15, the first time the daily cases figure has been under 10,000 since October 2.

