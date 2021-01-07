Supporters of the US President Donald Trump stormed at the US Capitol Building in Washington DC in an unprecedented effort to stop Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory. The protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol’s steps and were met by officers in riot gear. Many pictures have surfaced on the internet and among them was the rioter who was captured stealing a podium from the Capital building. His action has angered people, but his name was caught all wrong. Via Getty—this is what some people think his name is after his photos from Getty Images went viral on Twitter.

The US House of Representatives and Senate had met in a rare joint session to begin considering the certification of Electoral College results that show Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump. Disturbing images are surfacing on social media from US Capitol building after it was stormed by Trump supporters. At least four people have died amid the violence. It was one of those shocking images of a man who was seen walking away with the podium and waving cheerfully at the camera. People are angered with the image; however, some confuse his name with ‘via Getty.’

It all began when a journalist shared the man’s photo and captioned, “Via Getty, one the rioters steals a podium from the Capitol.” He was actually giving photo credit to the photo agency Getty.'

Here's the Tweet:

Via Getty, one the rioters steals a podium from the Capitol pic.twitter.com/V4spojl40q — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 6, 2021

Confused Netizens Think His Name is 'Via Getty'

A little bit of humour... Some people on Twitter think “Via Getty” is the name of a protester as opposed to an acknowledgment that Getty Images own the photos showing the protests... 🙈 pic.twitter.com/s8skXbV95n — Thomas Mairs (@TomMairs) January 6, 2021

Is He Arrested?

Arrest 'Via Getty'

We need to immediately arrest Via Getty and his accomplices Via Reuters and Via Ap https://t.co/yFPWSKZz2P — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) January 7, 2021

But a large number of people thought the rioter’s name was Getty. The ‘via Getty’ part of the tweet was taken seriously and so wrong, that the same journalist had to clarify in a later tweet that the photo belonged to Getty Images and he was giving credit to the agency.

Via Getty is Not a Person!

To be clear, “via Getty” is not a person. It just means that this photo comes via Getty Images. https://t.co/SZY4yQ0AlI — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 7, 2021

Meanwhile, scary scenes from the Capitol Building are surfacing on the internet. What started as a protest over Trump’s defeat increased to something uncontrollable. Rioters brawled with police officers, pushed their way past metal security barricades and forced their way inside the building. Both houses of Congress resumed their work on certifying Biden’s Electoral College win.

