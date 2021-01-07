Washington, January 7: US President Donald Trump's Instagram account has been locked for 12 hours. The news was announced by Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram said. Taking to Twitter, Mosseri said, "We are locking President Trump’s Instagram account for 24 hours as well". Prior to this, Facebook blocked President Trump's Page over policy violations. "We've assessed two policy violations against President Trump's Page which will result in a 24-hour feature block, meaning he will lose the ability to post on the platform during that time", Facebook Newsroom informed on Twitter. US Capitol Violence: Woman Shot Dead in Unrest, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube Take Action Against Donald Trump; Here's Everything You Need to Know.

Trump's personal Twitter account has also been locked for 12 hours as he violated the platform's violent threats policies. The micro-blogging site said that his account will be permanently suspended if he continues to do so. Among Trump's tweets that were deleted was a video addressed to his supporters who violently stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported. Reports inform that the US Capitol building was put in lockdown and multiple congressional buildings have been evacuated after violent protests by Trump supporters as the Congress began the debate on certification of President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory. US Capitol Building Under Lockdown Following Violent Protests by Pro-Donald Trump Demonstrators.

Here's the tweet:

We are locking President Trump’s Instagram account for 24 hours as well. https://t.co/HpA79eSbMe — Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) January 7, 2021

On Wednesday, violent protest broke out in the US as thousands of Trump supporters travelled to Washington to pressure lawmakers and Vice President Pence to overturn the results of the election. The US Capitol was breached during a tense situation with demonstrators, reports said. A woman was killed in gunfire inside the Capitol after Trump supporters stormed the building. Scores of Trump supporters were reported to have disrupted the democratic functioning of Congress as it was in the middle of ratifying the election of Joe Biden as President and Kamala Harris as Vice President.

