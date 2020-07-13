While the total number of coronavirus cases around the world as we write this are 13,041,719 with the death toll reaching up to 571,667 and the number of people recovered being 7,588,096, funnily enough, some people still consider it to be a hoax. A 30-years old US man who attended a "COVID party" thinking this whole coronavirus pandemic was a joke recently died leaving the rest of the world with the last words: "I think I made a mistake. I thought this was a hoax, but it's not." The man had the idea that the whole coronavirus pandemic that is taking lives almost every day is a joke and went ahead to party with his friends but ended up breathing his last at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio this week. The so-called "COVID party," was referred in a recorded by Dr Jane Appleby, chief medical officer for Methodist Hospital and Methodist Children’s Hospital to ABC News.

The unidentified patient told the nurses about the party. According to the reports the party was hosted by someone diagnosed with coronavirus. Appleby said: "The thought is people get together to see if the virus is real and if anyone gets infected". The current situation needs people to understand the magnitude of the situation and Appleby she that behind sharing the story of the man the idea is "not to scare people" but to make people understand that the virus can affect anyone regardless of the age. Social distancing is the key here and a "COVID Party" should definitely be out of the question here.

While the Dr couldn't reveal the details about the patient as per HIPAA laws but she said that her hospital is seeing more cases in people in their 20s and 30s. She also talked about how the infection impacts different people in different ways. She said while some can be treated and discharged, others become seriously ill while warning that the virus "doesn't discriminate" .

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2020 11:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).