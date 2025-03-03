If you are on the brink of complete and utter chaos right now, you might have the universe to thank. The Venus retrograde is in place, and the internet is having a wild time with the funny meme templates. Venus Retrograde 2025 started on March 1 and will continue till April 12, with major shifts in love, finances and personal growth. While the zodiac instincts are in place, what makes retrograde season buzz-worthy is the crazy memes. That’s what happened as Venus went into retrograde. These Venus Retrograde 2025 funny memes, jokes, hilarious Instagram posts, images and reels are relatable for every zodiac mood. Major Planet Retrogrades To Watch in 2025: Mercury, Venus, Mars and Other Planetary Retrogrades, Their Months and Other Details of All the Cosmic Drama To Expect.

What happens when Venus is in retrograde? Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and values, has been in retrograde for the first time since 2023. When a planet goes retrograde, it appears to move backwards in its orbit from our vantage point, earth as an optical illusion. In astrology, it is believed to bring significant shifts and challenges. It must be noted that Venus will be in retrograde in the signs of Aries and Pisces, but the effects are for every zodiac. Without any further delay, check out these hilarious Venus Retrograde 2025 funny memes, jokes, viral Instagram reels, images and more to LOL along.

Venus Retrograde Funny Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aliza like Ibiza (@alizakelly)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Ash (@laurenashastro)

retrograde venus & all earth signs as one meme: pic.twitter.com/s9OK6jnuw2 — milk (@milkstrology) February 25, 2018

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Chavez (@moonbodyspirit)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mara Francesca (@marafrancesca)

Any planet's retrograde is understood more in terms of introspection and reassessment. While challenges and major shifts are suggested, it does not mean everything will be gloomy. And for the cosmic dramas, we have the internet to commiserate with!

