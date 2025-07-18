If you are currently worried about Mercury being in retrograde, you are likely yet to be introduced to the sprawling, meme-filled universe of astrology. It’s having a cultural resurgence! The internet has given cosmic movements a hilarious new edge. With Mercury Retrograde 2025 that began on July 17 and will last till August 11, social media users have flooded the timeline with hilarious meme templates, basically blaming everything chaotic moves on the planetary retrograde. But what is it about Mercury retrograde that gives it such a bad reputation? Despite being nothing more than an optical illusion, astrologers and horoscope fans alike have it pegged as trouble with a capital ‘T.’ The planet’s perceived change of direction is believed to have chaotic consequences for us here on Earth. In this article below, find out how the internet is reclaiming astrology with ROFL jokes, funny Instagram reels, and viral Mercury Retrograde memes.

What is a Mercury Retrograde? To keep it brief, it refers to a period, about three to four times a year, when Mercury appears to move backwards in the sky. It must be noted that it is an optical illusion, as Mercury’s orbit doesn’t actually reverse, but it slows down and appears to move backwards. While not a literal change, astrology enthusiasts believe that areas associated with Mercury’s influence during this period can experience disruptions and delays. So, the best memes about Mercury Retrograde never fail to go viral. What else can we do at this point other than laugh hysterically? So, we have looked at some of our favourite Mercury Retrograde 2025 funny memes, hilarious jokes, Instagram reels and viral meme templates. Prepare to feel seen.

Mercury Retrograde Memes Are Here!

Meanwhile, the Zodiac Signs!

LOL

Yes, Who Now?

The Retrograde Mood!

Who Else?

Totally!

Why Does It Have To Be So Dramatic?

Time To Take Notes

ROFL

Is it really such a drama? Possibly yes. At the end of the day, we all need a good laugh to keep the chaotic references at bay. The next time Mercury will be in retrograde is in November, and of course, there will be memes too to keep everyone entertained.

