Viral Pics of Mumbai Skyline Before & After The #9PM9Minute Initiative by PM Modi as People Switched Off Lights For The #DiyaJalao Campaign (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Finally, it happened, as per PM Narendra Modi's instructions, people all across the country switched off their lights at 9 PM for 9 minutes and lit up candles, clay lamps and even mobile flashlights to express solidarity in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. Diya Jalao pictures and videos have taken over the internet. However, a special before and after pictures of Skyline in Mumbai is going viral for the mesmerising difference before and after the lights were switched off in Mumbai. It showed how a large number of people came together to express unanimity amid the situation of crisis, as though saying, "we are in this together". Indians Participate in #9PM9Minute Initiative by PM Modi, View Pics and Videos of #DiyaJalao Campaign; While Some COVIDIOTS Resort to Crackers and Fireworks.

In the before-after picture of Mumbai amid the Diya jalao exercise, you can see how Mumbai looks all lit up in the first picture whereas how at 9 PM for 9 mins everyone switched off their lights together. PM Modi had appealed to India to switch off all lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes and light up a candle, 'diya', or even a flashlight of their mobile phone to mark India's fight against COVID19 and here's how Mumbai looked, view pics:

Skyline in Mumbai before (pic 1) & after (pic 2) the residents turned off the lights of their houses. PM Modi had appealed to India to switch off all lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes, & just light a candle, 'diya', or flashlight, to mark India's fight against #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/KVmQt1Ngqj — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020

People are sharing pictures under #9Baje9Minute, #DiyaJalao, #ModiVideoMessage, #DiyaJalaoPics are doing rounds on the internet. People were upbeat ever since PM Modi addressed the nation and it was shown today in viral pictures and videos. Amongst the big names, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, everyone followed the initiative and turned off all the lights of their residence & lit earthen lamps.