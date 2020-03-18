WFH Funny Memes: These Relatable Jokes on Working From Home Will Keep You and Your Coworkers Motivated With Some Humour

Wfh Memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The pandemic of Coronavirus has ensured that even those who cannot do without going to work reconsider if they should step out. With working from home, made mandatory in several regions, a lot of people are setting up their work desks at home. But working from home comes with a range of emotions, from boredom to frustration. Being stuck within the four walls can trigger lonely emotions among those living alone or those with kids cannot focus well. And all these situations are now laid out in the form of funny memes and jokes on social media. Work from home funny memes or WFH jokes are trending on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. And every person right now who is working from home would be able to relate to at least some of them. 'Work From Home' Funny Memes and Jokes Trend Online as Employees Show the Hilarious Side of WFH Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

One of the major steps of preventing Coronavirus is to maintain social distance and avoid large groups. Those who think they have come in contact with the affected are also in self-quarantine. While it may be a wonderful time for introverts, those who are used to constantly being out and travelling are now forced to sit at home and operate their work. At first, it may seem interesting but working from home gets annoying after a while. Funny memes and jokes about WFH are the newest ones trending online these days. If you too are stuck at home and getting too bored, here are some funny memes and jokes to cheer you up. Work From Home Struggles: From Battling Unemployment Rumours to Severe Back Pain, 7 Things People With WFH Can Totally Relate to.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on WFH:

Working Mothers

Why Mumma Why

Gotcha!

When you took leave for #WorkFromHome & Your boss caught you with your gf in the park. pic.twitter.com/DAjKpFjUTi — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) March 18, 2020

Hahaha!

When You Can't Get Out of Your Routine

Simulating my daily routine to get in my head space even while working from home #workingfromhome pic.twitter.com/8bDzBUkVDw — Akshay Nikam (@nikamakshay88) March 17, 2020

Come to Work

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BeingBengalurian - City Memes (@beingbengalurian) on Mar 17, 2020 at 12:46am PDT

Meanwhile, Those Who Haven't Got WFH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Skeptic Idiot (@the_skeptic_idiot) on Mar 13, 2020 at 2:34am PDT

Aren't these jokes funny? From distractions to laziness, everything comes in as you work remotely. And if a little humour helps in putting it away then do share these memes with your friends and coworkers.