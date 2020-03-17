Work From Home Struggles: From Battling Unemployment Rumours to Severe Back Pain, 7 Things People With WFH Can Totally Relate to

Work from home (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The rapid spread of Coronavirus has forced people to sit within their homes. With the cases of the deadly COVID-19 rising day by the day, the only way to stop the disease from spreading is to avoid large gatherings or heading out at all. Social distancing has become a norm that has to be strictly followed for your own safety as well as others. Several companies have asked their employees to work from home at least for a few weeks. And as exciting as it may sound in the beginning, few days (or hours) into working from home and you realise there's so much you are missing out on. As more and more people start working from home and keep themselves busy in the quarantine, we look at some of the common struggles in WFH. 'Work From Home' Funny Memes and Jokes Trend Online as Employees Show the Hilarious Side of WFH Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Work from home is an emerging working style which is becoming common in the last few years. But this outbreak of Coronavirus has more or less forced people to stay indoors. The biggest of corporations have announced a work from a home policy at least for two weeks. It would be a joyful moment for the introverts but for those who completely hate being at home, this social distancing can be traumatic. Working from home comes with its own struggles and we have tried to list down the common ones, which you may have to face in the coming days. How William Shakespeare and Issac Newton Utilized Their Time Working From Home During Quarantine and Pandemic.

1. People Think You're Unemployed

How many times has your neighbour asked you, "Beta, job nahi karte?" (You don't have a job?). The concept of work from home is often compared to being unemployed, because you may have complete internet access and greatest of technology, but you need to be in the office to be working

2. You Forget to Eat /Drink /Pee:

Contrary to the assumption, that working from home gives you the flexibility and a way to set your routine, it doesn't work. Because you can always get up, and sit in front of your laptop without taking a shower. And once you start hitting the keyboard, there's no looking back. So there are no specific breakfast or lunch breaks. Want to pee? Maybe after some time.

3. Back Pain

As comfortably as you may lounge on your sofa and work it takes a severe toll on your back. Sitting in one place for hours without any movement can give you cramps when you finally ease out.

4. Laziness

You start work, you start well and eventually within a couple of hours, your best friend 'laziness' takes over. The motivation to keep going drains out and you start feeling super bored. With procrastination also tagging along, your productivity is affected despite you being in the most comfortable zone of working.

5. Distractions

While working from home, even a small fly is enough to create a big distraction. Be it a notification on your phone or a bird chirping outside, anything can everything can come as a distraction. And once you lose focus even the strongest will cannot bring it back.

6. Loneliness

Since you are stuck up at home, you are bound to feel lonely. There's no coworker to disturb or ask questions. Everything's functioning online, so there is no real talk or conversations. The loneliness can really creep in during the evenings.

7. Doing the Household Chores

If your mom is at home, then there are doubts whether you'd be able to fully devote to work. Because, you have to go down and get her what she needs, or help her in the kitchen or just do up the dishes. Even if you stay alone and go on to make yourself some breakfast, you easily waste enough time to get back with some motivation to work.

So there you go! As convenient and comfortable a 'work from home' situation seems at first, it eventually takes on your productivity with all the loneliness and laziness accompanying around. Let's just hope the phase ends soon and we can all go back to respective workplaces.