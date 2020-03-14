Working From Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak? Twitterati Come Up With Great Makeshift Desk Ideas to Deal With WFH

Makeshift Desk Ideas (Photo Credits: @julesforrest/ @joshmateo/ Twitter)

The coronavirus pandemic has led companies to allow workers to work from home. COVID-19 panic is affecting everyone’s work life. Whether you are thrilled not to have to put on pants or scared about the deadly virus impact on your industry, the professional landscape is changing rapidly. But it is not easy to work from a new environment: your homes for long hours straight. You really need to create some space that will motivate you to work and not compromise on anything. If you are working from home too and looking for makeshift desk ideas, Twitterati is here to the rescue. From recycling bins to the laundry basket, here is how people are dealing with WFH amid the coronavirus pandemic. Quarantined Italians Sing Together From Their Balconies During Coronavirus Lockdown, Viral Videos Will Melt Your Heart.

Companies in countries where the outbreak has seen a significant impact are asking employees to work remotely to help control contagion. WFH may sound like a dream at first, because of no commute, no distracting co-workers and no formals. But it is not as fun. It can get lonely; you might feel that your home is a lot smaller than what you thought. Especially finding the right desk space to put your laptop, it is no easy! People from across the world who are working from home have taken to Twitter to share their experience and makeshift desk ideas. Can Pets Contract Coronavirus? WHO Says Cats and Dogs Are Safe From Being Infected With COVID-19, Here’s What You Should Know.

Liquor cabinets, recycling bins, ironing boards and laundry basket are all highlighted as desks with works learning to cope with the coronavirus mandates of WFH. You might want to steal some of these ideas! Prince Charles Goes for ‘Namaste’ Instead of Handshake Amid Coronavirus Scare; Twitteratti Makes Puns and Memes As Video Goes Viral.

Makeshift Desk Ideas!

Can we do a WFH workspace setup thread, unglamorous edition? My partner and I are both working from our studio apartment. My setup is a chair in front of the front door and my desk is our clothes hamper. pic.twitter.com/5rVaqgkjjw — Jules Forrest (@julesforrest) March 13, 2020

Brilliant!

Was working from my recycling bin the other day 🤪✨ pic.twitter.com/PKEQ0TkMbk — Josh Mateo (@joshmateo) March 13, 2020

What A Cool Desk!

Standing Ovation, People!

This is Unique!

Today’s standing desk hack. And yes I’m in the bathroom. The laundry basket hack hurt my back. Easy access to wash my hands. #wfh #nomad #remotework #coronaviruschronicles pic.twitter.com/T4JsqPcB6F — Mitali Chakraborty (@GoLeftMitali) March 10, 2020

It's Gorgeous!

I'm so thankful we bought this liquor cabinet 2 months ago - now serving as a critical standing desk as I work from home. pic.twitter.com/fPWbAkdDYB — Brooklyn Tennessean (@patrickgipson) March 13, 2020

LOL!

So, us Unity folks are officially in WFH mode for the next few weeks, which has meant some of our employees have had to get creative with their 'office space' My personal highlight has been the ironing board desk 😂#remoteworking #unity3d pic.twitter.com/aS0ZqHgRHE — Bex Holland (@bexx_bass) March 13, 2020

What A Work Space!

Day 2 of mandatory WFH and I already miss my standing desk thiiiiis much. Anyone else got some nice makeshift desks going on? pic.twitter.com/hkXqISlJ1a — Puma (@pumsquad) March 13, 2020

Working from home is one of the strategies many businesses are following as the COVID-19 pandemic is pushing people toward increased social isolation. While everything else might be comforting, finding out the right space that will help you focus is a real challenge.